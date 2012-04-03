(Adds Steiermaerkische Sparkasse)
April 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman may sell his 25.1
percent stake in MegaFon, Russia's second-biggest
wireless operator, to tycoon Alisher Usmanov for about $5
billion, according to Russian newspaper RBC daily.
* Italy's largest commercial broadcaster Mediaset
has sold its senior debt in reality television show producer
Endemol to one of the other debt holders for about 72 million
euros, business daily Il Sole-24 Ore said on Tuesday without
citing sources.
* The head of Austrian savings bank Steiermaerkische
Sparkasse said he was interested in buying some
Balkan assets from nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria, the
Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper reported.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Jason Neely and
Helen Massy-Beresford)