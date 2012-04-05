(Adds Toshiba, Weglokoks, Mercator)

BANGALORE, April 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Toshiba Corp may team up with SK hynix of South Korea to buy Japanese memory chip maker Elpida Memory after its solo bid was less than the $1.8 billion offered by U.S. firm Micron Technology, the Nikkei reported.

* The initial public offering (IPO) of Poland's top coal trader Weglokoks may take place in early 2013 rather than late 2012, as market conditions may be more favourable then, a Polish minister was quoted as saying on Thursday.

* Owners of Slovenia's Mercator are likely to form a consortium later in April to sell some 68 percent of the country's largest food retailer, daily Finance reported on Thursday.

* Japan's trade minister is set to visit Fukui prefecture, home of Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear plant, as early as Sunday to ask for local approval to restart the plant's No.3 and No.4 reactors, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Thursday.

* Japan's government plans to take a majority stake in Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) with a 1 trillion yen ($12.16 billion) capital injection, in a deal that may see it gain more than two-thirds of the company's voting rights, the Nikkei reported.

* The Rothschild banking dynasty is to fully merge its operations in France and Britain under one holding company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

* Bailed-out insurer AIG is considering launching the initial public offering of airplane leasing business International Lease Finance in the second quarter, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the deal.

* PIMCO's Bill Gross, who runs the world's largest bond fund, told CNBC television on Wednesday his heavy exposure in agency mortgage-backed securities is more a bet on interest rates remaining at exceptionally low levels than an extension of quantitative easing.

For Deals of the day click on (Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Mark Potter)