BANGALORE Aug 5 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Blackstone is set to announce its largest
renewable-energy deal with the investment of a combined 2.5
billion euro ($3.5 billion) into the construction of Germany's
biggest ever offshore wind farm, the Financial Times said.
* Nissan Motor Co will combine its two domestic
sales channels in a few years, consolidating 2,200 Japanese
dealerships under a single Nissan brand, according to the Nikkei
business daily.
* Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp will join forces in
petrochemicals and lubricating oils with SK Innovation Co
of South Korea, investing around 120 billion yen
($1.52 billion) in new production ventures in South Korea, the
Nikkei business daily reported.
* Investec would move to break up the stockbroking
and wealth management arms of Evolution Group were the
South African bank successful in its bid for the UK stockbroker,
the Financial Times said.
(Compiled by Juhi Arora in Bangalore)