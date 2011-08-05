BANGALORE Aug 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Blackstone is set to announce its largest renewable-energy deal with the investment of a combined 2.5 billion euro ($3.5 billion) into the construction of Germany's biggest ever offshore wind farm, the Financial Times said.

* Nissan Motor Co will combine its two domestic sales channels in a few years, consolidating 2,200 Japanese dealerships under a single Nissan brand, according to the Nikkei business daily.

* Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp will join forces in petrochemicals and lubricating oils with SK Innovation Co of South Korea, investing around 120 billion yen ($1.52 billion) in new production ventures in South Korea, the Nikkei business daily reported.

* Investec would move to break up the stockbroking and wealth management arms of Evolution Group were the South African bank successful in its bid for the UK stockbroker, the Financial Times said.