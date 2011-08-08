BANGALORE Aug 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Germany's Bayer (BAYGn.DE) is considering whether to bid for the animal health unit of Pfizer should the world's largest drugmaker divest a business valued at as much as $16 billion. "If it is up for sale, we will have a look at it," Bayer Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told German business weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

* Cinven is in exclusive negotiations to buy Guardian Life Insurance, in the first of an expected string of deals by the UK private equity group in the sector, the Financial Times said.

* Japan's Asahi Group Holdings is set to acquire New Zealand beverages group Independent Liquor, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday, as Japanese breweries face a shrinking home market and seek profit growth abroad.

* New Century Hotel Group Ltd, a China-focused hotel operator backed by private equity firm Carlyle Group , plans a $400 million initial public offering in Hong Kong in September, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

* India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp is in talks with BG , Eni and Shell (RDSa.L) to sell stakes in deepwater developments off the country's resource-rich eastern coast, the Financial Times said.

