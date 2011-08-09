(Adds HNA Group)

BANGALORE Aug 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* HNA Group, the parent of China's fourth-largest airline Hainan Airlines Co Ltd , is bidding for Hochtief AG's airports business, which it values at more than 1 billion euros ($1.42 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals , a Canadian drugmaker on the acquisition trail, has approached Medicis Pharmaceutical about a possible takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Japan's Itochu Corp plans to combine on Oct. 1 two domestic units that handle staples such as wheat and rice in response to the shrinking Japanese market, the Nikkei business daily reported.

