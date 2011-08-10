BANGALORE Aug 10 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Brazil's state-run Petrobras may sell a partial
stake in its wholly owned Japanese oil refiner, Nansei Sekiyu
KK, the Kyodo news agency said, citing an interview with the
company's CEO, Jose Sergio Gabrielli.
* India wants to acquire a 20-25 percent stake in
Belarus-based Belaruskali, one of the world's largest producers
and suppliers of potash, in a deal that could be worth $6-7
billion, the Mint reported on Wednesday.
* Taiwan Power Co has selected a consortium of
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , Mitsubishi Corp
and CTCI Corp , as the preferred bidder to develop a
Taiwanese power plant worth more than 200 billion yen ($2.6
billion), the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.
* The Lehman Brothers estate is pushing ahead
with plans to sell or list Archstone, the apartment company that
it took private for $22 billion at the height of the property
boom, the Financial Times said on Wednesday.
* Wells Fargo & Co won a bid for Bank of Ireland's
$1.4 billion U.S. commercial real estate loan
portfolio, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar
with the matter.
