* Brazil's state-run Petrobras may sell a partial stake in its wholly owned Japanese oil refiner, Nansei Sekiyu KK, the Kyodo news agency said, citing an interview with the company's CEO, Jose Sergio Gabrielli.

* India wants to acquire a 20-25 percent stake in Belarus-based Belaruskali, one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of potash, in a deal that could be worth $6-7 billion, the Mint reported on Wednesday.

* Taiwan Power Co has selected a consortium of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , Mitsubishi Corp and CTCI Corp , as the preferred bidder to develop a Taiwanese power plant worth more than 200 billion yen ($2.6 billion), the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.

* The Lehman Brothers estate is pushing ahead with plans to sell or list Archstone, the apartment company that it took private for $22 billion at the height of the property boom, the Financial Times said on Wednesday.

* Wells Fargo & Co won a bid for Bank of Ireland's $1.4 billion U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

