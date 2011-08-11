BANGALORE Aug 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* HSBC plans to dispose of its 8 percent stake in Bank of Shanghai, a Chinese newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.

* China's Guangfa Bank, previously known as Guangdong Development Bank, is waiting for a "good window" to launch its 35 billion yuan ($5.5 billion) dual-listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, a local newspaper reported.

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin)