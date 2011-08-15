BANGALORE Aug 15 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* United Biscuits, Britain's biggest biscuit-maker, could be
broken up as its private equity owners seek to offload the
business, the Sunday Times reported.
* U.S. buyout firm JC Flowers has arranged financing from a
Chinese government fund to support a bid for Northern Rock, the
nationalised British lender, the Sunday Times reported.
* Iconic Italian motorcycle maker Ducati could be floated in
Hong Kong next year with a market value of 875 million pounds
($1.4 billion), the Sunday Times reported.
(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)