BANGALORE Aug 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* United Biscuits, Britain's biggest biscuit-maker, could be broken up as its private equity owners seek to offload the business, the Sunday Times reported.

* U.S. buyout firm JC Flowers has arranged financing from a Chinese government fund to support a bid for Northern Rock, the nationalised British lender, the Sunday Times reported.

* Iconic Italian motorcycle maker Ducati could be floated in Hong Kong next year with a market value of 875 million pounds ($1.4 billion), the Sunday Times reported.

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)