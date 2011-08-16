BANGALORE Aug 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Shanghai Pharmaceuticals , China's second-largest distributor of pharmaceutical products, plans to make an overseas acquisition within the next 6-12 months, the China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.

* American Media Inc, publisher of the National Enquirer and Star supermarket tabloids, is no longer up for sale, after the company's owners rejected an offer from Apollo Global Management, the Wall Street Journal reported.

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)