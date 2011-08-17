(Adds Carlyle, MBK Partners, Renova)

BANGALORE Aug 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Private equity firm Carlyle Group is meeting privately with analysts to convince them the company is worth at least as much as Blackstone Group LP , Bloomberg reported citing sources.

* Local private equity firm MBK Partners has submitted a bid proposal for a controlling stake in South Korea's Woori Finance Holdings , online news outlet eDaily said on Wednesday in an unsourced report.

* Renova, the investment holding of Russia's billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, may buy steel assets from Ukraine's billionaire Viktor Pinchuk in a deal potentially worth $1.5 billion, the daily Kommersant reported on Wednesday.

* Bain Capital has pulled out of talks with Avista Capital Partners to jointly launch a rival bid for medical device maker Kinetic Concepts Inc , according to Bloomberg.

* Bank of America is in exclusive talks to sell the bulk of Merrill Lynch's boom-time real estate investments to Blackstone for up to $1 billion (607 million pounds), the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

* RWE plans to divest majority stakes in German regional utilities kevag, Suewag, and VSE to raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion), German daily Rhein-Zeitung reported citing sources.

* Mizuho Financial Group Inc plans to acquire Indonesian auto loan provider Balimor Finance PT to expand in Asian consumer credit markets beyond Japan, the Nikkei business daily reported.

* Electronic bond-trading platform operator MarketAxess Holdings Inc is considering a sale after getting expressions of interest from other parties, the Wall Street Journal reported.

