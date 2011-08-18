BANGALORE Aug 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Cerberus Capital Management delayed closing a deal to buy Innkeepers USA Trust earlier this month amid the recent turmoil that has roiled global markets, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Carrefour SA is not looking to sell its Brazil unit, Chief Executive Lars Olofsson told newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo in an interview published on Wednesday, adding that he remains open to possible partnerships in Latin America's largest economy.

For Deals of the day click on

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin)