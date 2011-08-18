KKR buys 14.1 pct stake in GFK, Dell stake rises to 10.1 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
BANGALORE Aug 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Cerberus Capital Management delayed closing a deal to buy Innkeepers USA Trust earlier this month amid the recent turmoil that has roiled global markets, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Carrefour SA is not looking to sell its Brazil unit, Chief Executive Lars Olofsson told newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo in an interview published on Wednesday, adding that he remains open to possible partnerships in Latin America's largest economy.
(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin)
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.