(Adds E.ON, PolPX, Belgacom)

BANGALORE, Sept 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday And over the weekend:

* E.ON (EONGn.DE) Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen brushed off concern that Germany's biggest utility could become a takeover target after the value of its shares dropped sharply this year, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

* Scandinavian power exchange Nord Pool Spot, Dutch exchange APX-Endex, Polish grid company PSE Operator and the Warsaw stock exchange have been invited to bid for trading platform PolPX, newspaper Rzeczpospolita said.

* A merger of Belgium's Belgacom with KPN Telecom of the Netherlands could make sense, although it is not clear how advantageous it would be, according to Belgacom's chief executive.

* The European Commission has no objections to the acquisition of parts of German landesbank WestLB by Helaba , Der Spiegel reported.

* The German government is preparing to take a stake in European aerospace company EADS after no buyers for part of Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) holding came forward, the Financial Times said.

* U.S. investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald is planning to float in New York, with the firm's Chief Executive Howard Lutnick saying an IPO was "a matter of when not if" in an interview with London's Sunday Telegraph.

* For deals of the day, click on

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by David Holmes)