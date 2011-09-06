BANGALORE, Sept 6 The following corporate
* British banking venture NBNK Investments is in
talks to buy the Clydesdale and Yorkshire banking divisions of
National Australia Bank , two British media reports
said.
* Japan's Toshiba Corp is in discussions to buy out
U.S.-based Shaw Group's 20 percent stake in nuclear
power plant company Westinghouse Electric Co, the Wall Street
Journal reported, in a deal that would erase all American
ownership of the 125-year-old Westinghouse.
* Tata Consultancy Services , India's biggest
software services exporter, has put in a $500-million bid to buy
a controlling stake in the information technology unit of German
flagship airline Lufthansa , the Economic Times
reported.
* LVMH , the world's biggest luxury goods group, is
among firms that might be seeking to acquire Amanresorts
International, the luxury hotel chain of Indian real estate
developer DLF , according to a Bloomberg report.
