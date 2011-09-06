BANGALORE, Sept 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* British banking venture NBNK Investments is in talks to buy the Clydesdale and Yorkshire banking divisions of National Australia Bank , two British media reports said.

* Japan's Toshiba Corp is in discussions to buy out U.S.-based Shaw Group's 20 percent stake in nuclear power plant company Westinghouse Electric Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, in a deal that would erase all American ownership of the 125-year-old Westinghouse.

* Tata Consultancy Services , India's biggest software services exporter, has put in a $500-million bid to buy a controlling stake in the information technology unit of German flagship airline Lufthansa , the Economic Times reported.

* LVMH , the world's biggest luxury goods group, is among firms that might be seeking to acquire Amanresorts International, the luxury hotel chain of Indian real estate developer DLF , according to a Bloomberg report.

For deals of the day, click on

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin)