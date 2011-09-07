BANGALORE, Sept 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Archstone has received bids from four large names in the real-estate industry but the bids are not high enough to seal a deal, a Wall Street Journal report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Aviva Life Insurance Company India, a local arm of the UK insurer Aviva , may sell as much as 30 percent stake to state-run Syndicate Bank , the Economic Times reported.

* AT&T Inc can lower the price it pays for T-Mobile USA Inc if the remedies requested by regulators become too expensive, a Bloomberg report said, citing three people with direct knowledge of the merger contract.

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin)