BANGALORE, Sept 7 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Archstone has received bids from four large names in the
real-estate industry but the bids are not high enough to seal a
deal, a Wall Street Journal report said, citing people familiar
with the matter.
* Aviva Life Insurance Company India, a local arm of the UK
insurer Aviva , may sell as much as 30 percent stake to
state-run Syndicate Bank , the Economic Times reported.
* AT&T Inc can lower the price it pays for T-Mobile
USA Inc if the remedies requested by regulators become too
expensive, a Bloomberg report said, citing three people with
direct knowledge of the merger contract.
(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin)