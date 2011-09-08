(Adds Banco Santander, BASF, GDF Suez)

BANGALORE, Sept 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Spain's Banco Santander is interested in buying Polish lender Kredyt Bank from Belgian financial group KBC , a move that could secure its plans to build Poland's No.3 bank, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Thursday.

* BASF (BASFn.DE) is poised to sell most of its nitrogen fertiliser assets to Yara International , Bloomberg cited two people familiar with the matter as saying.

* French utility GDF Suez plans to sell several of its gas assets in the British part of the North sea to Italian oil company ENI and use the money to cut its debt, a French newspaper reported on Thursday.

* Europe's biggest copper smelter Aurubis is planning more acquisitions, outside of Europe, after its buy of Luvata's rolled products division, its chief executive told a newspaper.

* National Australia Bank's potential exit from Britain through the sale of its UK operations is not imminent, The Australian Financial Review reported, citing sources close to the bank.

* U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital has agreed a share-swap deal with Indonesian buyout fund Northstar Pacific to improve its access to the Southeast Asian market, the Financial Times reported.

* FedEx Corp is considering buying wide-body freighters from Boeing Co and Airbus SAS as it looks to update its aging fleet of cargo airline, Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

* Credit Suisse is considering paring back its onshore U.S. wealth management business and expanding in Asia as part of a revamp of its private banking, a Swiss newspaper reported.

* IBM has signed an extended deal estimated at up to $1 billion to manage the information technology systems of Vodafone's Indian unit until 2017, the Economic Times reported.

For deals of the day, click on

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)