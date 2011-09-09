(Adds Nestle, Absa Group, ChelPipe)

* Swiss company Nestle , the world's biggest food group, may acquire Progress, a Russian juices and baby-food producer, by the end of the year, Kommersant business daily reported, citing industry sources.

* South African group Absa , has acquired Takafol, the only firm offering Islamic insurance in Africa's biggest economy, for an undisclosed amount, Business Day newspaper reported, citing an Absa executive.

* Russian steel pipe maker ChelPipe may sell around a quarter of its shares to French group Vallourec for $400 million, Kommersant business daily reported, quoting anonymous sources.

* Indian gaming and hospitality company Delta Corp is in talks with some of the world's leading hotel and casino operators, including MGM Resorts International to sell a stake, the Economic Times reported.

* Nasdaq OMX has intensified its opposition to the planned tie-up of NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE), saying the deal would "irrevocably destroy" competition in Europe's listed-derivatives market, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* South Korean group , the world's third-biggest steelmaker, will buy an additional 2-3 percent stake in Brazilian iron ore miner Namisa, a media report said.

* China's leading group-buying website Lashou.com is planning an initial public offering in the United States, but has not yet set a timeline, Bloomberg reported.

* Property investment firm RB Capital plans to list property assets worth S$1.5 billion to S$2 billion ($1.2-$1.6 billion) in Singapore in the next 12-18 months, the Business Times reported.

Deals of the day:

