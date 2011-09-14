BRIEF-Imperva to sell Skyfence product line to Forcepoint for approximately $40 million
* Imperva -to sell Skyfence product line to Forcepoint for approximately $40 million in cash Source text:(http://bit.ly/2k4fHZY) Further company coverage:
Sept 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Two of Charter International's largest shareholders have voiced their support for a proposed takeover by Melrose , the Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.
* The chief executive of Anglo American , Cynthia Carroll, has downplayed speculation that the miner is on the hunt for acquisitions, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
* Pfizer Inc is delaying the sale of its infant-nutrition business as it is concerned a sale may lead to an increased tax burden, Bloomberg reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the plans. For deals of the day, click on (Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin)
* Imperva acquires data security assets from camouflage software
