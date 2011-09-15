Sept 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* German family owned company Luerssen has made a bid for all of ThyssenKrupp's shipbuilding unit Blohm + Voss, the German daily Hamburger Abendblatt reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

* Barclays Capital is close to selling its majority stake in Britain's University Partnerships Programme (UPP), in a deal that could be worth up to 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion), the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

* Facebook will delay its initial public offering until the end of next year so employees can focus on developing products for the No.1 social networking website, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

* Chinese regulators might block plans by Fuji Heavy Industries to make Subaru vehicles in China with Chery Automobile because of potential conflicts with Beijing's industry policy, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday.

* EuroChem, a fertiliser company controlled by Russian tycoon Andrei Melnichenko, is interested in buying nitrogen fertiliser assets put on the block by BASF (BASFn.DE), Russian newswire Interfax reported on Wednesday, citing market sources. For deals of the day, click on

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)