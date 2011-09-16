Sept 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Russian billionaire Vasiliy Anisimov may swap his spirits assets for a 20 percent stake in Poland's CEDC , the business daily Kommersant reported on Thursday, citing sources.

* National Bank of Canada is nearing a deal to buy the Canadian retail brokerage of HSBC Holdings , a newspaper report said on Thursday.

* Mizuho Financial Group Inc will carry out the planned merger of core units Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Corporate Bank in the first half of fiscal 2013, the Nikkei business daily said.

* Chinese oil companies have been circling BG Group Plc's fast-growing Brazilian business, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

* The planned listing of Santander's UK operations on the London Stock Exchange is likely to be delayed until 2013 at the earliest, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

* A travel website majority-owned by Chinese search engine Baidu is planning a 2012 U.S. initial public offering, according to MarketWatch.

* BTG Pactual , Brazil's largest independent investment bank, is looking to hold an initial public offering as early as next year, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

* Essar Energy is in talks with global oil majors including Exxon Mobil , Chevron , Shell (RDSa.L) and ConocoPhilips to acquire oil and gas assets in Africa, Latin America and Australia, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

