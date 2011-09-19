(Adds Origo, Pivovarna Lasko, Stada and STMicroelectronics)

Sept 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* German generic drugmaker Stada (STAGn.DE) is interested in buying the European part of non-prescription drugs businesses GlaxoSmithKline is selling, a German paper reported.

* Seven banks and two Slovenian investment funds plan to sell their combined 64 percent stake in Pivovarna Lasko , Slovenia's largest beverage producer, daily Finance reported.

* Origo Partners Plc , a Beijing-based private equity firm, is looking to sell Gobi Coal and Energy, a Mongolia-focused coking coal company it owns, for as much as $750 million, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

* French chipmaker STMicroelectronics is open to acquisitions in the United States and Asia to expand its microprocessor and motion sensor businesses, chief executive Carlo Bozotti said in an interview in the Wall Street Journal.

* En+ Group, parent of the world's top aluminium producer UC RUSAL , may seek a listing in Hong Kong in the second half of 2012, Ming Pao Daily News reported, citing a senior company official.

* German automaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) could make a move to take over Japanese peer Suzuki , German magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing an unnamed senior manager at VW.

* Tesco , the world's third-biggest retailer, could bid for all or part of Garden Centre Group when owner Lloyds Banking Group kicks off the sale of the business this week, according to the Sunday Times newspaper.

* A group of investors that includes Groupon's co-founders has a tentative deal to buy Chicago's iconic Wrigley Building, the Wall Street Journal reported in its online edition.

* Britian competition watchdog has asked for details of contact between Joe Lewis, the Mitchells & Butlers suitor, and other key shareholders at the British pubs and restaurant group, according to the Sunday Times.

* Qatar is interested in buying a 7.5 percent stake in European aerospace and defence company EADS from Daimler (DAIGn.DE), a German magazine reported.

Deals of the day:

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill and Dan Lalor)