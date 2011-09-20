Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Sept 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Blackstone is working with Prestige Brands of America to bid for a portfolio of GlaxoSmithKline over-the-counter drugs in a deal worth up to 2 billion pounds, the Times reported.
* U.S. reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings , which rejected a takeover offer from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), is exploring a "limited standstill" agreement with Validus Holdings , the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Lloyds has launched the sale of a portfolio of commercial property loans worth 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion), attracting interest from pension funds, private equity and overseas investors, the Financial Times reported.
* Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP, one of Europe's biggest hedge fund managers, may return about $2 billion to investors in the firm's biggest fund to avoid growing too large, Bloomberg said, citing four people familiar with the matter.
* South Africa's Vodacom is in talks to buy a stake in mobile operator Telekom Networks Malawi , the Daily Times newspaper said on Monday, citing unidentified sources.
* Nippon Steel Corp could buy out two key partners in Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas , which is the target of a rival's takeover attempt, newspaper Valor Economico reported.
(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore)
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.