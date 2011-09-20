Sept 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Blackstone is working with Prestige Brands of America to bid for a portfolio of GlaxoSmithKline over-the-counter drugs in a deal worth up to 2 billion pounds, the Times reported.

* U.S. reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings , which rejected a takeover offer from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), is exploring a "limited standstill" agreement with Validus Holdings , the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Lloyds has launched the sale of a portfolio of commercial property loans worth 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion), attracting interest from pension funds, private equity and overseas investors, the Financial Times reported.

* Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP, one of Europe's biggest hedge fund managers, may return about $2 billion to investors in the firm's biggest fund to avoid growing too large, Bloomberg said, citing four people familiar with the matter.

* South Africa's Vodacom is in talks to buy a stake in mobile operator Telekom Networks Malawi , the Daily Times newspaper said on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

* Nippon Steel Corp could buy out two key partners in Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas , which is the target of a rival's takeover attempt, newspaper Valor Economico reported.

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore)