* Imperva -to sell Skyfence product line to Forcepoint for approximately $40 million in cash Source text:(http://bit.ly/2k4fHZY) Further company coverage:
Sept 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* India's Future Group, which owns the Pantaloon Retail chain, is in talks with Japanese convenience store chain Lawson Inc to sell a 49 percent stake in its foods sourcing and manufacturing operations, the Economic Times reported.
* Electro-mechanical projects firm Voltas Ltd is in advanced talks to buy the water purification and treatment business of India's No.3 software services exporter, Wipro Ltd , The Times of India said, citing unnamed sources close to the situation.
* A European financial investor has made a proposal to buy the portfolio of companies in a fund of private equity group Cognetas, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
* Bank of America Corp dismissed 13 investment bankers in its industrials group and may cut more, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the actions.
* French aerospace and defence group Safran SA has given UBS and Mediobanca a mandate to review a possible bid for Italian engine maker Avio, French daily Les Echos reported.
* Swatch Group's core watch business will remain its key growth driver, the company's chairwoman, Nayla Hayek, told Swiss magazine Bilan, as she quashed rumours the group could buy a jewellery brand or raise stakes in emerging markets distribution firms.
* Imperva acquires data security assets from camouflage software
Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday: