Sept 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* India's Future Group, which owns the Pantaloon Retail chain, is in talks with Japanese convenience store chain Lawson Inc to sell a 49 percent stake in its foods sourcing and manufacturing operations, the Economic Times reported.

* Electro-mechanical projects firm Voltas Ltd is in advanced talks to buy the water purification and treatment business of India's No.3 software services exporter, Wipro Ltd , The Times of India said, citing unnamed sources close to the situation.

* A European financial investor has made a proposal to buy the portfolio of companies in a fund of private equity group Cognetas, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

* Bank of America Corp dismissed 13 investment bankers in its industrials group and may cut more, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the actions.

* French aerospace and defence group Safran SA has given UBS and Mediobanca a mandate to review a possible bid for Italian engine maker Avio, French daily Les Echos reported.

* Swatch Group's core watch business will remain its key growth driver, the company's chairwoman, Nayla Hayek, told Swiss magazine Bilan, as she quashed rumours the group could buy a jewellery brand or raise stakes in emerging markets distribution firms.

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)