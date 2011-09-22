Sept 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Japan's Nippon Steel Corp and Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd are likely to announce the exchange ratio for their October 2012 merger and the name of the new company on Thursday, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

* A Chinese province is planning to merge three city commercial banks under its jurisdiction in order to help ease financing difficulties in the local economy, a Chinese newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

* Metro's embattled chief executive, Eckhard Cordes, is considering freezing plans to dispose of German hypermarket chain Real to persuade labour delegates on the retailer's supervisory board to renew his contract, a newspaper reported.

* UniCredit unit Bank Austria was shocked by Hungary's plan to make banks eat losses on foreign currency loans to consumers and may put business plans on hold there, its head of business in eastern Europe told an Austrian newspaper.

For deals of the day, click on

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)