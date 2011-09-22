Sept 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Japan's Nippon Steel Corp and Sumitomo Metal
Industries Ltd are likely to announce the exchange
ratio for their October 2012 merger and the name of the new
company on Thursday, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Thursday.
* A Chinese province is planning to merge three city
commercial banks under its jurisdiction in order to help ease
financing difficulties in the local economy, a Chinese newspaper
reported, citing unnamed sources.
* Metro's embattled chief executive, Eckhard
Cordes, is considering freezing plans to dispose of German
hypermarket chain Real to persuade labour delegates on the
retailer's supervisory board to renew his contract, a newspaper
reported.
* UniCredit unit Bank Austria was shocked by
Hungary's plan to make banks eat losses on foreign currency
loans to consumers and may put business plans on hold there, its
head of business in eastern Europe told an Austrian newspaper.
(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill)