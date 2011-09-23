Sept 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* South Korea's sovereign wealth fund plans to increase its
stake in Bank of America , a media report said.
* Bank of America is in talks to sell its stake in
NPC International Inc for more than $800 million,
Bloomberg reported citing two people with knowledge of the
discussions.
* Aeon Bank, a unit of Aeon Co , is in final talks
to buy failed Incubator Bank of Japan in a deal likely valued at
several billion yen, the Nikkei business daily reported.
* Poland's main equity exchange, the Warsaw bourse ,
is in exclusive talks with the treasury ministry to buy an 80
percent stake in its energy-trading rival PolPX, Puls Biznesu
daily reported on Thursday.
* Dow Chemical could start looking for acquisitions
in Asia and Latin America next year after a focus on cutting
debt this year, its vice-president told La Tribune in an
interview.
* European officials look set to speed up plans to
recapitalize the 16 banks that came close to failing last
summer's pan-EU stress tests, the Financial Times reported,
citing European officials.
(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore)