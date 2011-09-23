Sept 23 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* South Korea's sovereign wealth fund plans to increase its stake in Bank of America , a media report said.

* Bank of America is in talks to sell its stake in NPC International Inc for more than $800 million, Bloomberg reported citing two people with knowledge of the discussions.

* Aeon Bank, a unit of Aeon Co , is in final talks to buy failed Incubator Bank of Japan in a deal likely valued at several billion yen, the Nikkei business daily reported.

* Poland's main equity exchange, the Warsaw bourse , is in exclusive talks with the treasury ministry to buy an 80 percent stake in its energy-trading rival PolPX, Puls Biznesu daily reported on Thursday.

* Dow Chemical could start looking for acquisitions in Asia and Latin America next year after a focus on cutting debt this year, its vice-president told La Tribune in an interview.

* European officials look set to speed up plans to recapitalize the 16 banks that came close to failing last summer's pan-EU stress tests, the Financial Times reported, citing European officials.

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore)