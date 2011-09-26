(Adds items on Rio Tinto, Groupama, Dexia, ThyssenKrupp)

* Global miner Rio Tinto is considering spinning off part of its Australian aluminium business as a planned carbon tax would raise costs and lower margins, the Australian Financial Review said.

* French mutual insurer Groupama is still considering a stock market listing, but not before 2015, and will focus on profitability and cost-cutting in the next two years, its chief executive told newspaper Les Echos.

* Belgian-French bank Dexia is not planning to split up, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview.

* Germany's biggest steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is in talks with British private equity fund Star Capital Partners about a possible sale of its shipbuilding unit Blohm + Voss, a German newspaper said, citing sources close to the talks.

* Wipro Ltd , India's third-biggest software services exporter, is considering selling data centres and the other computer hardware assets of its U.S. unit Infocrossing, the Economic Times said, quoting unnamed officials and bankers familiar with the talks.

* The board of LCH.Clearnet, London's biggest clearing house, is expected to meet on Monday to decide between rival bids from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Markit, the Financial Times said.

* Key investors of Cognetas have rejected a proposal by Charterhouse Capital Partners to take over a portfolio of seven companies, the Financial Times said.

* Franco-Belgian bank Dexia is ready for the "rapid" sale of 20 billion euros in assets deemed too costly to fund in the current market environment, French newspaper Les Echos said in a preview of its Monday edition.

* Daily deal website Groupon is committed to launching an initial public offering but the exact timing remains uncertain, The Wall Street Journal said.

* U.S. advertising-technology companies Donovan Data Systems Inc and MediaBank LLC plan to merge and create a new company called MediaOcean, The Wall Street Journal said.

(Compiled by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Greg Mahlich)