Sept 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Tokyo Electric Power Co will be advised to cut 7,400 jobs, or about 14 percent of its full-time employees, by March 2014 as part of a plan to help it pay compensation for the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, the Yomiuri newspaper said.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc may cut $1.45 billion in expenses by year's end, $250 million more than it indicated in July, in a move that could lead to more job cuts, according to The New York Times.

* The Japanese government and the ruling Democratic Party (DPJ) agreed on Tuesday to seek 9.2 trillion yen ($120 billion) in temporary tax increases, lower than the initially proposed 11.2 trillion yen, the Nikkei business daily reported.

For deals of the day, click on

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore)