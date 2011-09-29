Sept 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* BP will discuss divesting some of its assets in Europe and North America to India's Reliance Industries as it seeks to deepen its partnership with India's largest private sector company, the Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing the British group's chief executive.

* Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and the leader of a ruling coalition partner agreed the government should sell shares in the massive postal savings system to help fund disaster reconstruction, the Nikkei business daily reported, although any sale would face daunting political hurdles.

* Suzuki Motor Corp and its Chinese partner, China Changan, are seeking Chinese regulatory approval to merge their two joint ventures into one entity, a Chinese newspaper said.

* Hewlett-Packard CO has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to help the company defend itself against possible activist investors who could push for change at the Silicon Valley company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Citigroup Inc plans to fine-tune its business as economic growth shows signs of slowing, Chief Executive Vikram Pandit said in an interview with Dow Jones, signaling that the bank is considering cost cuts.

* A government panel evaluating Tokyo Electric Power Co's finances said the power utility should reduce its annual expenses by an additional 160 billion yen ($2.09 billion) through pension cuts and other measures, the Nikkei business daily reported.

* U.S.-based private equity firm North Street Capital has agreed to buy Dutch luxury car maker Spyker from its parent company, Swedish Automobile , the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

* Britain's Barclays Bank is likely to fail to sell its Russian retail unit to Kazkommertsbank (KKGByq.L), Kazakhstan's No.1 lender by assets, Russian business daily Kommersant reported.

* Santander , Spain's biggest bank, has made an offer for at least some of the Polish assets put up for sale by Belgian bancassurance group KBC , a Polish daily reported.

