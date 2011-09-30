Sept 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata Plc is believed to be considering a major coal acquisition in Australia, The Australian Financial Review reported on Friday.

* Burger and ice cream chain Friendly's is close to filing for bankruptcy and may try to sell itself at auction, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

* The head of Qatar's $100 billion sovereign wealth fund said Greece's debt crisis was Europe's worst in decades, telling a German newspaper Handelsblatt the outlook precluded making long-term investment decisions.

* French insurer Axa and Japan's Tokio Marine are the top bidders for ING's 36 percent stake in Brazilian insurer Sul America in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, the Financial Times reported.

For deals of the day, click on

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)