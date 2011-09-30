Sept 30 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata Plc is believed to be
considering a major coal acquisition in Australia, The
Australian Financial Review reported on Friday.
* Burger and ice cream chain Friendly's is close to filing
for bankruptcy and may try to sell itself at auction, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Thursday.
* The head of Qatar's $100 billion sovereign wealth fund
said Greece's debt crisis was Europe's worst in decades, telling
a German newspaper Handelsblatt the outlook precluded making
long-term investment decisions.
* French insurer Axa and Japan's Tokio Marine
are the top bidders for ING's 36 percent stake
in Brazilian insurer Sul America in a deal that could
be worth more than $1 billion, the Financial Times reported.
