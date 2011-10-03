(Adds UniCredit, Vivendi and Vale)

* Italy's largest bank UniCredit can strengthen its capital by retaining profits and via small divestments, and any capital increase depends on its strategic plan due later this year and the conditions in financial markets, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview on Monday.

* Vivendi is interested in buying Polish media group TVN with a local partner, the head of the French group's supervisory board was quoted as saying by a newspaper.

* Mizuho Securities Co, a brokerage unit of Mizuho Financial Group , is expected to ask 300 workers, or 5 percent of its overall staff in Japan, to voluntarily retire this year, the Nikkei business daily reported, without citing sources.

* UK gym operator Fitness First has postponed its planned $500 million initial public offering in Singapore, joining a list of companies to have shelved listing plans due to the volatile market conditions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Vale , the world's second-largest mining company, may be unable to develop a massive new iron-ore mine in the Amazon after archeologically and environmentally sensitive caves were found at the site, the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Sunday.

* Britain's Wm Morrison Supermarkets is interested in the Garden Centre Group put up for sale last month by Lloyds Banking Group , the Mail on Sunday reported.

* RHB Capital , Malaysia's fifth largest lender, is expected to offer 1.9 to 2.2 times the book value for OSK Investment Bank, The Edge financial weekly said, citing an unnamed source.

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Will Waterman)