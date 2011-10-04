Oct 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* India's Reliance Retail is in talks with international
frozen food retailer Dairy Queen Inc, owned by Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), for a joint venture in India, the
Times of India reported on Tuesday.
* Austrian oil and gas group OMV is considering
selling its refineries and filling stations in some eastern
European countries and using the revenues to boost its more
profitable natural gas production unit, Czech TV station CT24
reported.
(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill)