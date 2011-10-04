Oct 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* India's Reliance Retail is in talks with international frozen food retailer Dairy Queen Inc, owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), for a joint venture in India, the Times of India reported on Tuesday.

* Austrian oil and gas group OMV is considering selling its refineries and filling stations in some eastern European countries and using the revenues to boost its more profitable natural gas production unit, Czech TV station CT24 reported.

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)