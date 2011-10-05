(Adds Vivendi and Agrokor)

* Indian group Essar, with businesses ranging from shipping to power, is considering listing its infrastructure assets in London to raise about $750 million, Bloomberg and Press Trust of India news agency reported, quoting sources.

* French entertainment and media group Vivendi could team up with TPSA , Poland's top telecom operator, if it succeeds in buying local broadcaster TVN , daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

* Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor plans to offer 221 euros per share for Mercator, Slovenia's largest food retailer, daily Finance reported.

