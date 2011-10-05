GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares probe 18-month highs, cheered by Trump's tax cut talk
Oct 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Indian group Essar, with businesses ranging from shipping to power, is considering listing its infrastructure assets in London to raise about $750 million, Bloomberg and Press Trust of India news agency reported, quoting sources.
* French entertainment and media group Vivendi could team up with TPSA , Poland's top telecom operator, if it succeeds in buying local broadcaster TVN , daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
* Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor plans to offer 221 euros per share for Mercator, Slovenia's largest food retailer, daily Finance reported.
SEOUL, Feb 10 State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) , the world's second-largest single buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is interested in Iranian and U.S. natural gas as LNG imports from the two countries are seen possible without destination restrictions, its chief executive said on Friday.
Gadchiroli, INDIA, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - T ribal groups in India's Maharashtra state gather at an ancient shrine before harvest each year to give thanks and celebrate their sacred land by singing, dancing and feasting.