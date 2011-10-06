BRIEF-Unigestion agrees to acquire Akina's private equity business
* Acquires Akina to create a $6 bln AUM market leader in global small and mid market private equity
BANGALORE Oct 6The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Microsoft is set to win EU approval for its planned $8.5 billion (5.9 billion euro) acquisition of online telephone service Skype, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
* Sony Corp has secured financing from Abu Dhabi's investment fund for its bid for British music company EMI, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the auction.
* Key owners of Russian mid-sized bank Vozrozhdenie may reduce their stakes as privately owned players are squeezed by state-controlled rivals, the Vedomosti daily reported.
* The European Banking Authority (EBA) has started to reexamine the strength of the region's banks, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
