BANGALORE Oct 6The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Microsoft is set to win EU approval for its planned $8.5 billion (5.9 billion euro) acquisition of online telephone service Skype, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

* Sony Corp has secured financing from Abu Dhabi's investment fund for its bid for British music company EMI, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the auction.

* Key owners of Russian mid-sized bank Vozrozhdenie may reduce their stakes as privately owned players are squeezed by state-controlled rivals, the Vedomosti daily reported.

* The European Banking Authority (EBA) has started to reexamine the strength of the region's banks, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

For Deals of the day click on