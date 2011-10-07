BANGALORE Oct 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Sony Corp is nearing a deal to buy Telefon AB LM Ericsson's (ERICb.ST) half of their phone joint venture, The Wall Street Journal said, in a likely bid to catch up with rivals by unifying its mobile products under a single brand.

* Yahoo Inc is likely to sell its 35 percent stake in Yahoo Japan ahead of the conclusion of its broader strategic review, possibly within weeks, the Financial Times reported.

* California Attorney General Kamala Harris remains open to a deal with large U.S. banks in multi-state mortgage negotiations provided it involves a "stronger proposal" from lenders, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping group, is looking at placing $2 billion worth of orders to shipyards in China, where bank loans are more available, while European banks tighten lending, Beijing-backed Ta Kung Pao reported on Friday.

* BC Partners, a UK-based private equity firm, is planning to sell the Australian and Asian operations of its Fitness First gym chain in a deal that could be worth more than A$1 billion ($972 million), the Australian Financial Review said on Friday.

* The family behind Austrian tabloid newspaper Krone does not intend to let German publishing group Axel Springer (SPRGn.DE) buy the other 50 percent, a representative told business newspaper Handelsblatt.

* The owner of Volvo cars, China's Geely , is interested in becoming the owner of struggling carmaker Saab , daily Dagens Nyheter reported, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the situation.

* Private equity firm Ares Capital Management has emerged as a frontrunner to buy dollar chain 99 Cents Only Stores , the New York Post reported.

* A top shareholder in Japan's Chugoku Electric Power is likely to sell 7.4 percent of the utility's stock, worth about 36 billion yen ($470 million), the Chugoku Shimbun reported on Friday.

* Woori Investment & Securities Co plans to issue 600 billion won ($503.8 million) worth of shares to fund an expansion into investment banking, local media said on Friday.

(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)