Oct 7
finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Sony Corp is nearing a deal to buy Telefon AB LM
Ericsson's (ERICb.ST) half of their phone joint venture, The
Wall Street Journal said, in a likely bid to catch up with
rivals by unifying its mobile products under a single brand.
* Yahoo Inc is likely to sell its 35 percent stake
in Yahoo Japan ahead of the conclusion of its broader
strategic review, possibly within weeks, the Financial Times
reported.
* California Attorney General Kamala Harris remains open to
a deal with large U.S. banks in multi-state mortgage
negotiations provided it involves a "stronger proposal" from
lenders, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping
group, is looking at placing $2 billion worth of orders to
shipyards in China, where bank loans are more available, while
European banks tighten lending, Beijing-backed Ta Kung Pao
reported on Friday.
* BC Partners, a UK-based private equity firm, is planning
to sell the Australian and Asian operations of its Fitness First
gym chain in a deal that could be worth more than A$1 billion
($972 million), the Australian Financial Review said on Friday.
* The family behind Austrian tabloid newspaper Krone does
not intend to let German publishing group Axel Springer
(SPRGn.DE) buy the other 50 percent, a representative told
business newspaper Handelsblatt.
* The owner of Volvo cars, China's Geely , is
interested in becoming the owner of struggling carmaker Saab
, daily Dagens Nyheter reported, citing an unnamed
source with knowledge of the situation.
* Private equity firm Ares Capital Management has emerged as
a frontrunner to buy dollar chain 99 Cents Only Stores ,
the New York Post reported.
* A top shareholder in Japan's Chugoku Electric Power
is likely to sell 7.4 percent of the utility's stock,
worth about 36 billion yen ($470 million), the Chugoku Shimbun
reported on Friday.
* Woori Investment & Securities Co plans to
issue 600 billion won ($503.8 million) worth of shares to fund
an expansion into investment banking, local media said on
Friday.
