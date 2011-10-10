BANGALORE Oct 10The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft will
pay $1 billion for access to Venezuela's Carabobo 2 block and
may tie-up with a partner to develop the project, Russian
business daily Kommersant reported.
* Rio Tinto has told Zimbabwe's government it will
give up a 51 percent stake in its local diamond unit Murowa,
state media reported on Saturday, making it the first
foreign-owned firm to voluntarily comply with the country's
local ownership law.
* Hugh Osmond's Sun Capital Partners has pulled out of the
race to buy 632 Lloyds branches, raising doubts that
the assets will fetch as much as the bank wanted, the Sunday
Telegraph reported.
* Raiffeisen Bank International will probably have
to raise capital at its Hungarian unit to help absorb losses
from a new law that lets borrowers repay foreign-currency loans
at below-market rates, its finance chief told a newspaper.
* Online gaming firm Sportingbet is close to
agreeing to the sale of its Turkish gambling business to GVC,
clearing an obstacle to Ladbrokes' takeover of the
company, according to the Sunday Times.
* China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has talked with Temasek
Holdings Pte about providing financing to buy the 40
percent stake in itself held by Yahoo Inc , Bloomberg
said, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Commodities trading giant Glencore could come to
the aid of Indonesia's Bakrie family over the financing of a
loan backed by a stake in London-listed Bumi , the
Sunday Telegraph reported.
* Chery Automobile and Jaguar and Land Rover are seeking
regulatory approval to set up a joint venture in China, the
China Business News said on Monday.
* Billionaire John Paulson's Advantage Plus Fund has lost 47
percent this year, Bloomberg reported, citing two people
familiar with the matter.
* Spain's Santander on Friday filed a binding bid
for Kredyt Bank , the Polish arm of Belgian lender KBC
, daily Parkiet reported on Saturday, quoting one
unnamed source close to the transaction.
