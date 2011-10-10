BANGALORE Oct 10The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft will pay $1 billion for access to Venezuela's Carabobo 2 block and may tie-up with a partner to develop the project, Russian business daily Kommersant reported.

* Rio Tinto has told Zimbabwe's government it will give up a 51 percent stake in its local diamond unit Murowa, state media reported on Saturday, making it the first foreign-owned firm to voluntarily comply with the country's local ownership law.

* Hugh Osmond's Sun Capital Partners has pulled out of the race to buy 632 Lloyds branches, raising doubts that the assets will fetch as much as the bank wanted, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* Raiffeisen Bank International will probably have to raise capital at its Hungarian unit to help absorb losses from a new law that lets borrowers repay foreign-currency loans at below-market rates, its finance chief told a newspaper.

* Online gaming firm Sportingbet is close to agreeing to the sale of its Turkish gambling business to GVC, clearing an obstacle to Ladbrokes' takeover of the company, according to the Sunday Times.

* China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has talked with Temasek Holdings Pte about providing financing to buy the 40 percent stake in itself held by Yahoo Inc , Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Commodities trading giant Glencore could come to the aid of Indonesia's Bakrie family over the financing of a loan backed by a stake in London-listed Bumi , the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* Chery Automobile and Jaguar and Land Rover are seeking regulatory approval to set up a joint venture in China, the China Business News said on Monday.

* Billionaire John Paulson's Advantage Plus Fund has lost 47 percent this year, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

* Spain's Santander on Friday filed a binding bid for Kredyt Bank , the Polish arm of Belgian lender KBC , daily Parkiet reported on Saturday, quoting one unnamed source close to the transaction.

(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)