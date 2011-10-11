BANGALORE Oct 11 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Influential oil trader Gunvor has cut its share of
Russia's seaborne oil exports to less than 20 percent, one of
the firm's founders told business daily Vedomosti.
* A bid by Chinese firm Hanlong Mining to take over
Australia's Sundance Resources will be held up by
Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) until an
insider-trading probe is completed, the Sydney Morning Herald
said on Tuesday.
For Deals of the day click on
(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore)