Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
BANGALORE Oct 13The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Alcatel-Lucent , the Franco-American communications equipment maker, has agreed to sell its corporate call centre services business for as much as $1.5 billion to private equity group Permira , the Financial Times said.
Crisis-hit car maker Saab has received about 100 million crowns ($15 million), part of a bridge loan secured by China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile that is key to the Swedish firm's short-term survival, daily Dagens Industri reported.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.