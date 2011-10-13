BANGALORE Oct 13The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Alcatel-Lucent , the Franco-American communications equipment maker, has agreed to sell its corporate call centre services business for as much as $1.5 billion to private equity group Permira , the Financial Times said.

* Crisis-hit car maker Saab has received about 100 million crowns ($15 million), part of a bridge loan secured by China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile that is key to the Swedish firm's short-term survival, daily Dagens Industri reported. For Deals of the day click on (Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore)