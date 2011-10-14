Oct 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Polyus Gold has moved to redomicile in the UK by early November, paving the way for it to become listed on the London Stock Exchange by the end of the year, the Financial Times said on Friday.

* Anglo-Dutch consumer products maker Unilever Plc is close to buying Russian cosmetics company Kalina for about $850 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings will hire investment banks as early as next week to arrange its initial public offering that may be one of the biggest in Malaysia, the Business Times reported.

* Beverage and snack food maker PepsiCo Inc is close to setting up a joint venture with German dairy company Theo Muller Group in an effort to break into the fast growing yogurt business, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people briefed on the matter.

* Private equity investor RHJ is in talks with General Atlantic Partners about reviving its bid to buy Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) unit BHF, the Financial Times Deutschland said in an advance copy of its Friday edition.

* Vietnam's stock market and banks have been hit by a 5 trillion dong ($240 million) fraud, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday.

* South Korea's POSCO has decided to slash capital spending this year by about 1 trillion won ($857 million), as steel markets shrink amid the global economic slowdown, local media reported.

* Vietnam's central bank is paving the way for mergers and acquisitions among banks in a move to step up the restructuring of the sector hit by rising bad debt, a state-run newspaper reported.

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore)