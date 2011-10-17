(Adds Louis Dreyfus and Accell)

Oct 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday and over the weekend:

* Commodities trading house Louis Dreyfus plans to look at a potential public listing or a partial sale to a sovereign wealth fund, the Financial Times said.

* Dutch bicycle maker Accell , which decided against bidding for German rival Derby Cycle , is looking for acquisitions in southern Europe and North America, its chief executive told a Dutch newspaper.

* Citigroup may abandon its attempt to sell EMI if the U.S. bank cannot squeeze higher offers from bidders, the Financial Times reported.

* Etihad, the Middle Eastern airline, has approached the Irish government to buy its 25 percent stake in the national carrier Aer Lingus , the Financial Times reported.

* U.S. broker-dealer MF Global Holdings Ltd was told by the industry regulator to boost its net capital in August following concerns about its exposure to European debt, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the situation.

* New decisions that could reshape the landscape of British dealmaking are set to be announced on Monday by the UK Takeover Panel, the Financial Times reported.

* Germany's BMW and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) are both considering buying shares in carbon fibre producer SGL Carbon as the two wrestle for control of the company, Der Spiegel reported, citing top officials at both carmakers.

* Malaysia's central bank is considering allowing a more flexible cap on foreign shareholdings in banks, The Edge weekly newspaper reported.

* BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner, is close to launching a 2 billion pound ($3.2 billion) bid for Brazilian iron ore miner Ferrous Resources, the Sunday Times reported.

* British bank Barclays is looking at four Spanish cajas, or small savings banks, as a way of bolstering its position in the country's fragmented retail banking industry, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* Swiss private bank Sarasin and its owner Rabobank are hoping that Swiss cooperative bank Raiffeisen will buy part of the latter's controlling stake in Sarasin, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

* Hong Kong-listed Esprit Holdings may shut its North American stores if it cannot sell them as the troubled fashion retailer seeks to bolster its sagging image, its chief executive told German business daily Handelsblatt.

* Talks between French aerospace companies Thales and Safran are continuing over an asset swap, with valuation terms still to be agreed, the chief executive of Thales was reported as saying.

* Hochtief rejected speculation that controlling shareholder ACS of Spain would strengthen the integration of the German construction group into its own operations, a newspaper reported.

