Oct 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Danone SA is in talks with Japanese beverage firm Suntory Holdings about a sale of the French group's water assets, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

* Hutchison Whampoa does not plan to sell its Italian telecoms unit 3 Italia, the managing director of the Hong Kong-listed conglomerate was quoted as saying in Corriere della Sera newspaper.

* MTN Group , Africa's largest mobile operator, is in talks to acquire Vodacom's wireless unit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bloomberg said, citing two unidentified sources.

* U.S. farm equipment maker Agco Corp reiterated its interest in buying Italian group Fiat Industrial's CNH Global unit, German daily Handelsblatt reported.

* El Paso Corp Chief Executive Douglas Foshee does not plan to stay at Kinder Morgan Inc after the pipeline company acquires his employer, a Wall Street Journal report said.

* Mattel Inc , the world's largest toy company, is in talks to buy Hit Entertainment, the British owner of Thomas the Tank Engine, for a little over 500 million pounds ($788.9 million), the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

* U.S. officials and big banks are working on a plan that would make refinancing available to some borrowers whose houses are worth less than their loans, so long as they are current on mortgage payments, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* The Irish government has spoken to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways and International Airlines Group (IAG) about the possibility of buying the state's 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus , state broadcaster RTE reported on Monday.

* Bank of America Corp is selling its 49 percent stake in 4 World Financial Center in Manhattan to Brookfield Office Properties Inc., Bloomberg News reported, citing a person with knowledge of the situation.

