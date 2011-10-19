BRIEF-Imperva to sell Skyfence product line to Forcepoint for approximately $40 million
Oct 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* U.S. insurer Unum has quit the race to buy Ireland's largest life insurer Irish Life , the Irish Independent reported, without citing any sources.
* Portuguese lender Millennium bcp will take a final decision regarding the sale of its Polish arm Bank Millennium by the end of the year, Bank Millennium's deputy chief executive officer was quoted as saying.
* South Korean group Hana Financial has asked U.S. fund Lone Star to slash the acquisition price for Korea Exchange Bank by 920 billion won ($803 million), a media report said.
* Haitong Securities , China's second-biggest publicly traded brokerage, resumed plans to list shares in Hong Kong, with a potential offering set for the end of the year at the earliest, Ming Pao newspaper reported.
* Singapore's central bank has asked 3 Degrees Asset Management to shut its operations following allegations the hedge fund's founder Moe Ibrahim diverted assets, Bloomberg reported.
* Insurer Aviva was expected to announce it will cut 850 out of 2,000 jobs at its Irish operations and outsource a further 300 roles, Ireland's state broadcaster RTE reported.
* Intel Corp is working with Pakistani Islamic bank Meezan to offer consumers the first large-scale hire-purchase scheme for personal computers as the technology company seeks to increase its market share, according to a Financial Times report.
Deals of the day:
* Imperva acquires data security assets from camouflage software
