* U.S. insurer Unum has quit the race to buy Ireland's largest life insurer Irish Life , the Irish Independent reported, without citing any sources.

* Portuguese lender Millennium bcp will take a final decision regarding the sale of its Polish arm Bank Millennium by the end of the year, Bank Millennium's deputy chief executive officer was quoted as saying.

* South Korean group Hana Financial has asked U.S. fund Lone Star to slash the acquisition price for Korea Exchange Bank by 920 billion won ($803 million), a media report said.

* Haitong Securities , China's second-biggest publicly traded brokerage, resumed plans to list shares in Hong Kong, with a potential offering set for the end of the year at the earliest, Ming Pao newspaper reported.

* Singapore's central bank has asked 3 Degrees Asset Management to shut its operations following allegations the hedge fund's founder Moe Ibrahim diverted assets, Bloomberg reported.

* Insurer Aviva was expected to announce it will cut 850 out of 2,000 jobs at its Irish operations and outsource a further 300 roles, Ireland's state broadcaster RTE reported.

* Intel Corp is working with Pakistani Islamic bank Meezan to offer consumers the first large-scale hire-purchase scheme for personal computers as the technology company seeks to increase its market share, according to a Financial Times report.

