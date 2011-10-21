* Adds Telekom Austria, Iliad, HSBC, Volksbanken, Dexia, Commerzbank, South Korea, Perry Capital and WestLB

Oct 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* An investor group led by businessman Ronny Pecik plans to sell a stake it is building in Telekom Austria to Russian group Vimpelcom and its ally Turkcell , Austrian magazine Format reported, without citing its sources.

* Xavier Niel, founder of French telecom operator Iliad , is one of about 10 bidders for Orange Switzerland, business daily Les Echos reported, without citing its sources.

* HSBC is weighing a bid for the Turkish retail operations of Franco-Belgian investment bank Dexia , The Financial Times reported, without citing its sources.

* Ailing Austrian lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI is in talks to sell its 25 percent stake in insurer Victoria Versicherung to majority owner Ergo VICGn.UL, the Wirtschaftsblatt paper reported, citing unnamed sources.

* Dexia loaned 1.5 billion euros to its two largest institutional shareholders which then used the cash to buy Dexia shares before 2008, the Financial Times reported.

* Commerzbank chief executive Martin Blessing said Greece should declare insolvency and restructure its debt, according to German daily Bild.

* South Korea wants to expand its won-yuan swap with China from the equivalent of $26 billion at present to boost its defences in the event of a sell-off in the won , a local newspaper reported.

* Australian online advertising company Seek and Macquarie Capital are planning an initial public offering on the Nasdaq of jointly owned Chinese website Zhaopin, the Australian Financial Review reported.

* MetroPCS Communications is first in line to buy assets from AT&T and T-Mobile USA if they win U.S. regulatory approval for their $39 billion merger, according to a Bloomberg report.

* The hedge fund Perry Capital has cut 30 jobs and is shutting down its Hong Kong office, the New York Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the situation.

* Mitsubishi Corp has bought a 10 percent interest in a petroleum gas exploration project in Liberia from Anadarko Petroleum Corp as the Japanese company looks to explore offshore fields in western Africa, the Nikkei business daily said.

* Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is still not prepared to give up on Suzuki Motor Corp after several months squabbling has brought its partnership with the Japanese carmaker to the brink of collapse, a German magazine reported.

* SES SESFg.LU, the world's second-largest satellite operator, plans to invest more than 3 billion euros in growth markets in Latin America and Asia, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

* A sale of WestLB's real estate finance unit WestImmo may fail because private equity investor Apollo Global Management has been denied access to Germany's deposit insurance scheme, Financial Times Deutschland said.

