Oct 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Russia's Gazprom is in talks to buy Envacom, a small German energy and telecommunications company, German daily business paper Handelsblatt reported, citing a spokesman for Envacom.

* Mashreq Bank , Dubai's second-largest lender by market value, may be interested in Turkey's Denizbank if the price is right, Mashreq's chief executive Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair was reported by Turkey's Sabah newspaper as saying.

* China's biggest dairy company, China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd , is considering a bid for Pfizer's nutrition business, according to a newspaper report, a unit that could fetch as much as $10 billion.

* Diversified U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp is likely to acquire Agnice Fire Protection for 3.5 billion rupees ($70 million) to boost its building management business in India, the Times of India reported on Monday.

* U.S. bank Regions Financial Corp is offering as much as $200 million to help finance the sale of its Morgan Keegan brokerage unit, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Online shopping mall operator Interpark has been named the preferred bidder for Samsung Group's procurement arm iMarketKorea Inc , a media report said, beating out private equity firms such as MBK Partners.

* China's state-owned news websites may prepare to launch initial public offerings on the Shanghai Stock Exchange after gaining regulatory approval last week, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

