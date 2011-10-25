Oct 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* India's No.3 steelmaker, JSW Steel Ltd , is considering a bid for Australian coal miner New Hope Corp according to media reports, in a deal likely to be worth more than $5 billion.

* Dubai's Emaar Properties will not book any new provisions in the third quarter and has rejected offers to buy some of its hotels, the chairman of the property company told Al Arabiya television on Monday.

* Samsung Electronics , the world's top memory chip maker, plans to increase its capital expenditures for semiconductors by 50 percent to a record 15 trillion won ($13 billion) next year, a media report said on Monday, citing Samsung and industry officials.

* ABN Amro , has promised to buy euro zone financial assets that capital-stretched banks are preparing to sell, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

