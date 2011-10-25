Oct 25 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* India's No.3 steelmaker, JSW Steel Ltd , is
considering a bid for Australian coal miner New Hope Corp
according to media reports, in a deal likely to be
worth more than $5 billion.
* Dubai's Emaar Properties will not book any new
provisions in the third quarter and has rejected offers to buy
some of its hotels, the chairman of the property company told Al
Arabiya television on Monday.
* Samsung Electronics , the world's top memory
chip maker, plans to increase its capital expenditures for
semiconductors by 50 percent to a record 15 trillion won ($13
billion) next year, a media report said on Monday, citing
Samsung and industry officials.
* ABN Amro , has promised to buy euro zone
financial assets that capital-stretched banks are preparing to
sell, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill)