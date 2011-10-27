Oct 27 The following corporate finance-related stories was reported by media on Thursday:

* Futures brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd has hired at least two investment banks to review its strategic options, including a possible sale of the company, after its stock price plummeted this week, The Wall Street Journal reported.

* American International Group plans to sell about half its stake in AIA Group Ltd , the Asian life insurer it took public last year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Santander is trying to sell a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) package of thousands of repossessed homes and plots of land to foreign investors to clean up its balance sheet, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

* Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd is hoping to attract Spanish fashion retailer Zara to pursue a listing in Hong Kong, Sing Tao Daily reported on Thursday.

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)