Oct 27 The following corporate finance-related
stories was reported by media on Thursday:
* Futures brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd has hired
at least two investment banks to review its strategic options,
including a possible sale of the company, after its stock price
plummeted this week, The Wall Street Journal reported.
* American International Group plans to sell about
half its stake in AIA Group Ltd , the Asian life
insurer it took public last year, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Santander is trying to sell a 3 billion euro
($4.1 billion) package of thousands of repossessed homes and
plots of land to foreign investors to clean up its balance
sheet, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
* Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd is hoping to
attract Spanish fashion retailer Zara to pursue a listing in
Hong Kong, Sing Tao Daily reported on Thursday.
(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)