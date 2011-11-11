Nov 11 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Jewellery has obtained approval
for its listing from the Hong Kong stock exchange and is
expected to start pre-marketing as early as Monday, Hong Kong
Economic Journal reported on Friday, citing market sources.
* Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp's power
unit has formally deferred its planned $850 million initial
public offering originally scheduled to be launched before the
end of this year, a local newspaper reported on Friday.
* India's Reliance Communications is in exclusive
talks with private equity firms Blackstone Group LP and
Carlyle Group to sell its telecoms tower unit, the
Times of India reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source.
* Australian In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) group, Virtus
Health Group, will be put up for sale early next year in a deal
that could be worth around A$500 million ($505 million), The
Australian Financial Review reported on Friday.
(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin)