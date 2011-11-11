Nov 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Jewellery has obtained approval for its listing from the Hong Kong stock exchange and is expected to start pre-marketing as early as Monday, Hong Kong Economic Journal reported on Friday, citing market sources.

* Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp's power unit has formally deferred its planned $850 million initial public offering originally scheduled to be launched before the end of this year, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

* India's Reliance Communications is in exclusive talks with private equity firms Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group to sell its telecoms tower unit, the Times of India reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source.

* Australian In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) group, Virtus Health Group, will be put up for sale early next year in a deal that could be worth around A$500 million ($505 million), The Australian Financial Review reported on Friday.

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin)