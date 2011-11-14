Nov 14 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* A UK private equity firm is in talks to invest around 50
million euros ($69 million) in struggling Irish telecoms firm
eircom as part of an attempt by the shareholders to maintain
control of the company, the Sunday Times reported.
* British life insurer Legal & General has made an
approach for fund supermarket Cofunds, but could be usurped by
private equity house Bridgepoint, the Sunday Telegraph reported.
* Privatisation of Britain's Royal Mail will not
begin until at least 2013 and might not be complete before the
end of the UK government's present term, the Times newspaper
reported on Monday.
* The board of cash-strapped India's Kingfisher Airlines
will consider on Monday a proposal to cut its $1.3
billion debt by more than half by selling property, converting
loans from its parent company into equity and changing the terms
under which it leases aircraft, the Economic Times reported.
(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)