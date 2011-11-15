BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher says buys Lewis & Associates Insurance Brokers
* Acquires Lewis & Associates Insurance Brokers Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Nov 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Australian private equity fund Pacific Equity Partners is planning a takeover bid worth as much as A$700 million ($714.6 million) for industrial services firm Spotless Group, The Australian Financial Review said on Tuesday.
* Malaysian lender RHB Capital Bhd will finalise its merger proposal with investment bank OSK Holdings Bhd next month, local newspaper The Star said on Tuesday, quoting an RHB official.
* GS Caltex, South Korea's second-largest crude oil refiner, has received bids from about 10 firms for a 50 percent stake in its unit GS Power, a media report said on Tuesday, with a book value of 95.43 billion Korean won ($85 million).
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 German research firm GfK said on Tuesday that Michael Dell, founder of the personal computer firm, had bought a 9.8 percent stake in the company.
* Apollo-backed Athene said to weigh Fidelity & Guaranty bid if Anbang deal fails - StreetInsider, citing Bloomberg