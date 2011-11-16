Nov 16 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* British private equity firm HgCapital is in talks
to buy back the main part of Iris Software Group four years
after it sold the UK's largest private business software maker
to Hellman & Friedman, the Financial Times reported on
Wednesday.
* Workers at five PepsiCo Inc bottling plants in
China launched protests against possible job loses, demanding
compensation for breach of contract following acquisition of the
plants by Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp, the
South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.
* The U.S. Postal Service is discussing restructuring
options with potential financial advisers, Bloomberg reported on
Tuesday.
(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin)