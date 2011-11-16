Nov 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* British private equity firm HgCapital is in talks to buy back the main part of Iris Software Group four years after it sold the UK's largest private business software maker to Hellman & Friedman, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

* Workers at five PepsiCo Inc bottling plants in China launched protests against possible job loses, demanding compensation for breach of contract following acquisition of the plants by Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.

* The U.S. Postal Service is discussing restructuring options with potential financial advisers, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

