Nov 17The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* A U.S.-based private equity firm is looking at buying
Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the owner of Toronto's NHL
and NBA sports teams, the Toronto Star a newspaper reported on
Wednesday.
* Some members of PepsiCo Inc's board want to take a
closer look at splitting the snack and beverage units, a move
that its chief executive officer is against, the New York Post
reported, citing a source close to the situation.
* Ternium, the second-largest Latin American steel
group, offered to buy a 26 percent voting stake in former
shareholder Usiminas, one of Brazil's biggest steelmakers, Exame
magazine said on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the
deal.
* Stifel Financial Corp. is in exclusive talks to buy
Regions Financial Corp's Morgan Keegan brokerage,
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
For deals of the day, click on
(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)