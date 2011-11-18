BANGALORE Nov 18 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* The auction of British grocer Iceland Foods faces
unexpected delays, with second-round bids now not expected to be
lodged until next year, the Financial Times reported.
* The chairman of Kingfisher Airlines, Vijay
Mallya, said in an interview with the Financial Times he was
close to sealing a $370 million deal with an Indian private
investor and a consortium of banks that would save the airline.
* BHP Billiton is set to disrupt Canpotex, the
world's biggest potash exporter by volume, by keeping a big new
mine in Saskatchewan out of the marketing cartel, the Financial
Times reported.
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund no longer owns
shares in PepsiCo Inc, cable television network CNBC
reported.
* Eastman Kodak Co is trying to sell its online
photo-sharing unit, the Wall Street Journal reported.
(Compiled by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore)